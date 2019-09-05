U.N. expert says human rights issues should be addressed in peace talks
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. special rapporteur called on countries to raise the issue of human rights when holding talks with North Korea, saying the rights situation in the communist nation remains "extremely serious."
Tomas Ojea Quintana, the special rapporteur on the North's human rights situation, made the case in a report submitted for the 74th Session of the General Assembly, which is set to kick off on Sept. 17. The report was based on interviews with "escapees, the family members of victims of human rights violations and other contacts."
"Despite the fact that there is no sign of improvement in the situation of people's human rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), human rights considerations have not been part of the agenda in the peace talks to date," he said in the report, using the North's official name.
"That peace, if achieved, will be significant for the citizens of the DPRK only if it guarantees them an improvement in the exercise of their most fundamental rights," he said.
A binding agreement requiring the North to cooperate with the U.N. human rights mechanisms and granting access to independent human rights monitoring could be one way to address the issue, the rapporteur said.
He also said enabling inter-Korean economic and cultural cooperation could have a "positive impact" on North Koreans' right to an adequate standard of living.
Quintana took up the post as the special rapporteur on North Korea in 2016, but the North has not approved his multiple requests to visit the country.
North Korea has long been labeled as one of the world's worst human rights violators. The regime does not tolerate dissent, holds hundreds of thousands of people in political prison camps and keeps tight control over outside information.
