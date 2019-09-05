(LEAD) Justice minister nominee faces fresh corruption allegations involving his wife
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 12-18, 22-24)
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Controversy over the suitability for office of Cho Kuk, the justice minister nominee, has flared up again over allegations that his wife fabricated a certificate to help their daughter enter a medical school.
Cho's wife, surnamed Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, faces allegations that she forged the dean's award certificate in 2012 to prove her daughter had done voluntary work at an English education-related center at the university in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Chung was chief of the center at that time.
Cho's 28-year-old daughter allegedly used the document as proof of receiving awards when she enrolled in Pusan National University's medical school in 2014.
The fresh allegation came to light after prosecutors raided the university earlier this week for a probe into a series of accusations of corruption involving Cho's family.
His wife also faces allegations that she might have attempted to destroy evidence.
Dongyang University Dean Choi Sung-hae said that Chung asked him to say he had entrusted her with the authority to issue the dean's award certificate.
"I am well aware of Prof. Chung. If I had granted such a certificate, I would definitely remember that. I never issued it for her daughter," Choi told reporters after being questioned by the prosecution.
Separately, Cho told reporters that he is identifying the truth of the allegation and will explain everything at a confirmation hearing expected to be held Friday.
Cho has already faced a string of corruption allegations involving his family, including that his daughter received preferential treatment in entering elite colleges and that his family made a dubious investment in a private equity fund.
Negative public sentiment apparently eased a little after Cho held a press conference on Monday to address the corruption scandal.
But the allegations relating to his wife are likely to be the main point of contention at the upcoming confirmation hearing.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) is making all-out efforts to prevent the appointment of Cho. The conservative party plans to highlight the forgery allegations facing his wife.
"His wife is alleged to have pressed the Dongyang University dean to make false statements. Prosecutors should detain her for a probe," LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said.
The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party (BP) said it is writing a draft to submit a request for a parliamentary probe into the scandals.
"If Cho is appointed, the prosecutors would have difficulty in proceeding with their probe. It is better for a special counsel to uncover the truth," Oh Shin-hwan, floor leader of the BP, told a radio program.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has, meanwhile, pumped up efforts to defend Cho.
"If only groundless suspicions or allegations are raised at a confirmation hearing, the National Assembly cannot avoid public criticism," DP floor leader Lee In-young said.
"There should be efforts to verify not just the allegations, but also Cho's capability as the justice minister," he noted.
Political parties earlier agreed to hold a hearing on Cho on Monday and Tuesday, but that plan fell through amid partisan wrangling over a list of witnesses.
President Moon Jae-in is moving toward appointing Cho as he asked the National Assembly to send a hearing report on him by Friday.
Rival parties agreed Wednesday to hold a hearing for Cho on Friday. The parliamentary legislation committee agreed earlier in the day to call 11 witnesses.
Public anger at his "hypocritical" behavior has increased as Cho has preached for a fair and just society and has highlighted the need to eradicate social ills committed by the privileged.
A student council of Seoul National University (SNU) called on Cho to immediately withdraw from the nomination. Cho is a professor at the SNU's law school.
"How could a person who has tolerated unfairness and avoided responsibility after abusing it become the country's justice minister?" the council said."
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)