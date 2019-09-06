Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
U.N. panel recommends future N.K. sanctions focus on cyberattacks
WASHINGTON -- A United Nations panel of experts recommended Thursday that the Security Council draft future sanctions against North Korea with a focus on its cyberattacks.
The experts made the recommendation in a new report to the U.N. Security Council committee monitoring sanctions implementation against the North, saying the regime is estimated to have illegally acquired as much as US$2 billion through cyberattacks.
N. Korea continues to develop ICBM program: U.N. panel
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's missile programs are designed to support its development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, a United Nations panel of experts said Thursday, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by the regime.
The panel made the assessment in a new report for the U.N. Security Council committee monitoring sanctions implementation against North Korea, adding that the regime's nuclear weapons program also continues unabated.
(LEAD) Justice minister nominee denies role in corruption allegations involving his family
SEOUL -- Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk denied playing a role in the various corruption allegations involving his family, during a confirmation hearing Friday, as political parties wrangled over his suitability for the post.
Cho started by apologizing for the fact that the suspicions caused public disappointment and uproar, but also expressed his unwavering commitment to carrying out reform of the prosecution.
(News Focus) Moon's regional tour injects fresh vigor into his New Southern Policy
VIENTIANE -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's campaign to reinforce Seoul's strategic partnerships with Southeast Asian nations has gained fresh momentum this week, as he made a fruitful tour of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, Cheong Wa Dae aides said Friday.
Moon made a pitch for the New Southern Policy less than three months ahead of a special summit with ASEAN in Busan, his hometown. It would be the largest diplomatic event to take place in South Korea under the Moon administration.
Food aid to N. Korea unlikely to be delivered by end of Sept.: unification ministry
SEOUL -- Promised food aid is unlikely to be delivered to North Korea by the end of this month, the unification ministry said Friday.
In June, South Korea announced it would provide 50,000 tons of rice to the North via the World Food Programme (WFP) to help the impoverished country address its worsening food shortages. Its original plan was to complete the delivery by September.
(LEAD) LG unveils upgraded dual-screen 5G smartphone at IFA
BERLIN -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday introduced its new flagship smartphone with a dual screen and 5G connectivity to expand mobile experiences under the ultra-fast wireless network.
The Korean electronics maker unveiled V50S on the first day of the IFA technology show in Berlin, which runs until Sept. 11.
S. Korea held to draw by Georgia in tuneup for World Cup qualifying match
ISTANBUL -- With a can't-miss striker coming to the rescue in an otherwise lackluster performance, South Korea managed a 2-2 draw against Georgia in a friendly match in Turkey on Thursday ahead of a World Cup qualifying match.
Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-jo came off the bench in the second half to score both of South Korea's goals at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul. Jano Ananidze opened the scoring for Georgia in the 40th minute, and Giorgi Kvilitaia netted a late equalizer to round out the scoring.
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
SEOUL -- A powerful typhoon is quickly moving upward to South Korea, with strong winds and heavy rain expected to pound the country soon, the weather agency said Friday.
Typhoon Lingling, this year's 13th typhoon, passed seas northwest of Okinawa, Japan, at a speed of 20-30 kph at 7 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Association.
