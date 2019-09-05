With another subpar start, Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin unable to regain control of Cy Young race
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The stage was set for Ryu Hyun-jin to re-emerge as a leading contender for the Cy Young Award in the National League (NL).
But the South Korean left-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't rise to the occasion at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (local time), getting a no-decision against the Colorado Rockies after giving up three runs on six hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. Those four free passes were a season high for Ryu, who has lost his command over the past month or so.
For some perspective, Ryu handed out just two walks in 30 innings across five starts in June.
Ryu is still 12-5 and remains without a win since beating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 11. Ryu still leads baseball in ERA with 2.45 but it was at a tidy 1.45 after that victory over Arizona four starts ago.
Prior to Wednesday's start, Ryu had allowed 18 runs in his past 14 2/3 innings over three starts. And now his ERA has gone up by a full run over the last four outings.
Ryu, the All-Star Game starter for the NL who was once considered the front-runner for the Cy Young, appears to have pitched himself out of the race. But there still doesn't seem to be any clear-cut favorite for the top pitching award in the senior circuit.
Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer and New York Mets' Jacob deGrom, the past two winners of the award who've been in contention for this year's prize, went head to head on Tuesday, and neither pitched particulary well.
Scherzer, who missed a big chunk of the summer with injuries, allowed four earned runs in six innings, while deGrom was touched for four earned runs in seven innings.
Scherzer has a 2.60 ERA and deGrom has a 2.76 ERA, good for third and fourth in the NL.
Atlanta Braves' rookie Mike Soroka has the second-lowest ERA in the NL with 2.53, but he trails Ryu and other contenders in most other categories, such as wins, strikeouts, and walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP).
Because he has missed so much time, Scherzer only has a 9-5 record. DeGrom has only missed one turn in the rotation but with lack of run spport, he is just 8-8. Last year, deGrom won the Cy Young despite going 10-9, with the vote-casting baseball writers recognizing the right-hander's value in other numbers such as ERA (1.70, best in the majors), WHIP (0.91, tied for second lowest in the NL) and strikeouts (269, second most in the NL).
Scherzer remains the NL leader in some advanced stats, including fielding independent pitching (FIP) with 2.28 and wins above replacement on FanGraphs (fWAR) with 6.0. On Baseball-Reference.com's WAR (bWAR) scale, Scherzer is also the NL leader with 5.7. DeGrom is right bechind Scherzer in both WARs, and Ryu has fallen off the top 10 in bWAR and is seventh in fWAR.
Because Ryu trails others in advanced metrics, he needed to be dominant in more traditional numbers, like wins and ERA, to have a chance at winning the Cy Young. He's stumbled in those areas, and with the Dodgers likely to monitor Ryu's workload ahead of the postseason -- he's thrown 161 2/3 innings, the second-highest total of his career and most since his rookie season in 2013 -- Ryu won't get a chance to make up ground.
Elsewhere, deGrom is leading the NL this year with 220 strikeouts and Scherzer is third with 207. The pitcher in between the two is Scherzer's Washington teammate, Stephen Strasburg, with 215. Strasburg has the NL-best 16 wins and ranks high enough in fWAR and bWAR that, if he can lower his 3.47 ERA a bit over the final stretch, he could emerge as the Cy Young winner.
