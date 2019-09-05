(LEAD) With another subpar start, Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin unable to regain control of Cy Young race

Because he has missed so much time, Scherzer only has a 9-5 record. DeGrom has only missed one turn in the rotation but with lack of run support, he is just 8-8. Last year, deGrom won the Cy Young despite going 10-9, with the vote-casting baseball writers recognizing the right-hander's value in other numbers such as ERA (1.70, best in the majors), WHIP (0.91, tied for second lowest in the NL) and strikeouts (269, second most in the NL).