S. Korean, Indian defense chiefs vow to boost military ties, exchanges
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh met in Seoul on Thursday and agreed to deepen their defense ties through active exchanges in military education and the defense industries, Jeong's office said.
During the bilateral meeting, the two sides exchanged their assessment on recent regional security situations and discussed ways to further develop what officials dubbed the "special strategic partnership" between the two countries.
South Korea and India upgraded their bilateral ties to the strategic partnership during President Moon Jae-in's trip to New Delhi in July 2018. In order to achieve those goals, the ministers agreed to hold a meeting involving their vice defense and foreign ministers "soon."
Jeong and Singh also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that calls for proactive exchanges in military education fields, as well as a MOU on logistics support for their naval ships that visit each other's nation, according to the ministry.
The South Korean minister also asked for India's continued backing for the denuclearization of North Korea and other peace-building efforts. In response, Singh stressed his full commitment to such moves, the ministry added.
Singh is in Seoul to attend the Seoul Defense Dialogue that began Wednesday for a three-day run, which serves as a venue for defense diplomacy and discussions on security challenges and ways of cooperation among participants from more than 50 countries around the world.
At the opening ceremony, he delivered the keynote speech, through which he called for international cooperation to jointly tackle security challenges, such as terrorism, and vowed efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula.
