KAI names ex-commerce vice minister as new CEO

16:04 September 05, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has officially named a former commerce vice minister as its new chief executive.

Ahn Hyun-ho, who also served as vice chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), will get a three-year term. The 62-year-old replaces Kim Jo-won, who recently became senior presidential secretary for civil affairs under the Moon Jae-in administration.

KAI posted 1.4 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) in sales in the first half, down 2.9 percent from a year ago, but its operating profit surged 102.7 percent on-year to 150.6 billion won.

