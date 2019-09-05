Go to Contents
Samsung debuts trio of new home appliances in Europe

17:50 September 05, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

BERLIN, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. debuted in Europe three new home appliances that improve air quality at home and meet modern lifestyle demands.

Samsung unveiled the trio -- AirDresser, and the Cube air purifier and POWERstick Jet vacuum cleaner -- on the eve of IFA technology show that kicks off on Friday.

Similar to LG's Styler, AirDresser is a clothing care appliance that refreshes and sanitizes clothing using powerful blasts of air and steam, which saves time and money on trips to the dry cleaners, Samsung said.

Samsung Electronics Co.'s three lifestyle home appliances -- Air Dresser, Cube air purifier and POWERstick Jet vacuum cleaner -- to be displayed at IFA technology show that kicks off Sept 6, 2019. This photo is provided by the Korean electronics maker on Sept. 2, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung said the appliance enables consumers to re-wear clothes without having to run a full load of laundry, while also helping to lengthen the lifespans of delicate garments.

The Cube air purifier combines sleek, modular design with advanced air purification technology to help consumers enjoy clean air at home.

Samsung Cube AX9500 is Samsung's first air purifier model to launch in the European market.

Because they are modular, two Cubes can be easily stacked — each comes with its own docking component — so that each unit can release air in different directions depending on how they are set up.

The POWERstick Jet vacuum cleaner features generate up to 200W of "industry-leading" suction power and advanced filter system for better cleaning, it noted.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
