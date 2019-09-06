Formation experiment leads to another uninspired performance for S. Korea
ISTANBUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- For the second time this year, South Korean men's national football head coach Paulo Bento went to a back-three formation of 3-5-2.
And for the second time, the team failed miserably.
South Korea, ranked 37th, were lucky to walk away with a 2-2 draw against 94th-ranked Georgia in a friendly match in Istanbul on Thursday. Forward Hwang Ui-jo delivered both of the South Korean goals as a second-half substitute, but his goal-scoring heroics were mostly overshadowed by the defenders' inability to close the gap on the flanks and to make accurate passes to start counterattack opportunities.
South Korea scheduled this match in preparation for a World Cup qualifying contest against Turkmenistan next Tuesday. Turkmenistan, ranked 132nd, won't likely offer the same level of challenge that Georgia did, but South Korea have had a penchant for playing down to the level of their competition.
Bento had experimented with the 3-5-2 scheme in a 1-0 win over Australia in a friendly on June 7. It only took a perfectly-timed shot by Hwang midway through the second half to eke out the victory, and South Korea left much to be desired in all aspects of the game.
And against Georgia, the Taeguk Warriors exhibited many of the same issues. The three starting defenders, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Min-jae and Park Ji-soo, spent the entire first half scrambling against skilled Georgian forwards, with attacking midfielder Valeri Qazaishvili giving South Korea all they could handle.
Kim Jin-su, an offensive-minded defender, and Hwang Hee-chan, usually a forward or an attacking midfielder, started as wing backs on Thursday. They didn't take up much of the defensive responsibility, which left the three backs that much vulnerable against Georgian attacks on the flanks. And when Georgia stretched the South Korean defense thin, Paik Seung-ho, the lone defensive midfielder, was forced to guard the middle on his own.
And Kim and Hwang did little to generate scoring chances for most of the match. And the two attacking midfielders, Kwon Chang-hoon and Lee Kang-in, only briefly flashed their skills in the first half. Starting forward Son Heung-min, as talented as he is, was often left hung out to dry deep in the Georgian zone.
And it was Kwon who was stripped of the ball late in the first half in his own zone in Georgia's first scoring play.
Hwang Ui-jo came off the bench to begin the second half and netted the equalizer just two minutes in. He then scored what should have been the winner in the 85th minute, before South Korea suffered another defensive lapse and allowed a 90th-minute equalizer by Giorgi Kvilitaia.
Ironically, South Korea still haven't lost playing 3-5-2. They first used it against Saudi Arabia on New Year's Eve last year and had a scoreless draw, and then blanked Australia 1-0 in June.
The undefeated record only serves to mask troubling issues for a team seeking a 10th consecutive trip to the FIFA World Cup.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)