Red-hot forward saves S. Korea with timely goals

Hwang was the beneficiary of some pretty passes -- and there weren't too many of them for South Korea in this match -- for his second goal. International rookie Lee Dong-gyeong cut in from the right wing and crossed one to the other side to Kim Jin-su, who headed it to Hwang right at the goalmouth. And Hwang, without skipping a beat, headed that pass home to make it 2-1 in the 85th minute.