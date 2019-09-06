(3rd LD) Minister nominee battles allegations about family at confirmation hearing
(ATTN: REWRITES lead; UPDATES with more info throughout; CHANGES photos)
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's opposition lawmakers assailed justice minister nominee Cho Kuk on Friday in a bitter confirmation hearing that focused on alleged misdeeds by his family members.
The National Assembly legislation and judiciary committee held the session nearly one month after President Moon Jae-in nominated his former aide as the new minister.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party demanded his withdrawal, repeating suspicions surrounding personal affairs including his daughter' education. The prosecution apparently added pressure by speeding up probes into his wife over alleged fabrication of a school certificate for her daughter.
Moon is widely expected to go ahead and appoint Cho in the coming days as he has been found to have broken no laws despite the controversy. Cho is a symbolic figure for the liberal government's judiciary reform drive.
At the hearing, Cho apologized to the people anew over the alleged privileges given to his daughter but displayed his unwavering commitment to completing the reform of the prosecution.
"For the reform, I think that a proper candidate for justice minister should have no experience serving as a prosecutor. If not, the person cannot help representing interests of the prosecution," Cho told lawmakers.
Since being nominated in early August, Cho has faced a string of alleged irregularities, including that his 28-year-old daughter received preferential treatment in entering elite schools and that his family made a dubious investment in a private equity fund.
In particular, lawmakers mainly bickered over fresh allegations that Cho's wife may have fabricated a school award to help her daughter gain admission to a medical school in 2014.
Cho, a former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, has been under fire as the corruption scandal has brought to the fore his "hypocritical" behavior. He has long preached the need for a fair and just society and condemned the social ills of the privileged.
The allegations over his daughter have hit a public nerve in a country where admission to prestigious universities is a sensitive issue.
Cho's daughter was listed as the primary author of a pathology paper published in a medical journal in 2008 after she took part in a two-week internship program under a medical professor while she was still in high school. Critics allege that the paper may have helped her enroll in Korea University in 2010.
She also received a scholarship six times from 2016-2018, even though she flunked twice when she attended the medical school at Pusan National University (PNU).
Cho denied involvement in such alleged wrongdoings as he did during a press conference held earlier this week.
"(Prosecutors') investigations are under way over the allegations. I was not aware of the most of them," he said.
The hearing came at the height of the prosecution's investigation into the suspected irregularities. State prosecutors have raided more than 20 locations since last week.
Cho's wife, a Dongyang University professor surnamed Chung, is subject to the probe over suspicions that she may have forged a school president's award certificate in 2012 to help their daughter enter the PNU medical school in 2014.
The award was allegedly given in recognition of volunteer work at the school's English education center for children from rural villages in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Chung later became the chief of the center.
Dongyang University chief, Choi Sung-hae, said Thursday that Chung asked him to say he had entrusted her with the authority to issue the dean's award certificate. His remarks spawned speculation that Chung may have attempted to destroy evidence.
Choi said that Chung put her husband on the phone with him and that he was pressed by Cho to make a false statement on the forgery allegations against Chung.
Cho acknowledged he spoke by phone with Choi, but dismissed claims that he might have exerted pressure on the chief.
"I told Choi that I am sorry (about the row) and asked him to reveal the truth as it is," Cho said.
"If my wife committed (the alleged forgery), she should have to take legal responsibility, as everybody is equal before law," he noted.
Cho said he will contemplate whether he could serve in the job if his wife is formally charged.
Cho, meanwhile, expressed regret over the slow progress on reform of the elite investigative agency and said he hoped to be able to complete it.
At the presidential office, Cho was the main architect of proposals to set up a separate investigative unit to probe alleged corruption by ranking officials and to give more authority to police.
Moon seeks to reform the prosecution so as to guarantee its political neutrality and grant more investigative power to police.
Cho told reporters Monday that now is the optimal time to overhaul the prosecution organization.
The prosecution, meanwhile, expedited its probe by summoning key figures implicated in the allegations.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has openly condemned the probe as a move intended to hamper Moon's reform vision.
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the prosecution clashed over the investigation Thursday as the office of state prosecutors made a rare public protest urging presidential officials to stop intervening in its probe. Cheong Wa Dae immediately denied any interference.
The opposition Liberty Korea Party condemned Cho's stance of repeating that he did not know about the allegations. But the ruling party said Cho clarified them well.
Moon asked the National Assembly on Tuesday to send a hearing report on Cho by Friday, a procedural step toward appointment.
"New suspicions have been raised since Cho held the press briefing on Monday. But there seem to be no illegal acts committed by him," a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)