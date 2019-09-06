Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul shares trade higher late Friday morning

11:30 September 06, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks gained ground late Friday morning as investors cheered the upcoming high-level dialogue between Washington and Beijing slated for next month.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had moved up 6.61 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,011.36, as of 11:20 a.m.

The planned trade talks may help ease uncertainties surrounding the growing trade tension between the world's top two economies.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.09 percent and LG Display gained 1.77 percent.

Shipbuilders continued to trade higher, with Samsung Heavy Industries rising 3.21 percent and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering advancing 3.06 percent. Korea Aerospace Industries added 1.22 percent.

Top builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction climbed 1.07 percent and Daelim Industrial rose 0.63 percent. GS Engineering & Construction moved up 2.17 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,197.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.15 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK