LG family found not guilty in tax evasion case
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday acquitted members of the family that owns LG Group, including Heesung Group Chairman Koon Bon-neung, of charges of tax evasion.
The Seoul Central District Court handed down the not-guilty verdict to 14 family members of the family-owned conglomerate and two former and incumbent LG financial management officials, who had been accused of evading transfer income tax worth 15 billion won (US$12.53 million) while transferring shares among LG affiliates in April last year.
"It's difficult to conclude that the two officials intended to evade taxes, although they came under some suspicion. Therefore, (the court) orders an acquittal of the 14 family members, who were indicted in accordance with dual liability," the court said.
