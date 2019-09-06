Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 September 06, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Aug. 30 -- U.S. sanctions 3 shipping firms over illicit N.K. activity

31 -- N.K. First Vice Foreign Minister Choe says expectations for talks with U.S. 'disappearing'
Sept. 2 -- Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pyongyang for three-day visit

-- Foreign ministers of N.K., China agree to strengthen ties, cooperate on peninsula issues

3 -- Nuke envoys of S. Korea, Russia meet in Vladivostok for talks on North Korea's denuclearization

4 -- Trump says he believes N.K. wants to tap potential

5 -- U.N. panel says N. Korea continues to develop ICBM program
