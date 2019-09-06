S. Korea falls to China for 4th straight loss at basketball worlds
GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea dropped its fourth consecutive game at the men's basketball world championship on Friday, falling to host China 77-73 after a wild finish in Guangzhou.
South Korea held a 71-70 lead with 1:28 remaining but self-destructed with a couple of late turnovers in the first Group M match in the classification round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Ricardo Ratliffe, a naturalized South Korean center playing as Ra Gun-a, led his team with 21 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double. Guard Kim Sun-hyung, who came off the bench after starting the three previous games, scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Guo Ailun had a team-high 16 points for China and made a dagger three-pointer with 39 seconds left in the game to seal the victory.
South Korea is still without a world championship win since 1994.
After losing its three group games by an average of more than 27 points, South Korea attacked with more pace and energy in the first half.
South Korea trailed 19-18 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. China jumped out to a 9-2 lead early, but South Korea battled back with a 10-0 run, punctuated by Ratliffe's and-one play after a putback.
And South Korea built an 18-13 lead with 57 seconds left in the quarter, thanks to Choi Jun-yong's three-pointer. But China scored six straight points to close out the frame, with Sun Minghui converting a three-point play with one second remaining and giving his team a one-point lead.
South Korea's starting shooting guard and captain Lee Jung-hyun left the court with 5:40 left in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. With China up 29-25, Lee took a corner three and landed on a foot of Zhao Rui, who stepped into Lee's landing space.
Without its best perimeter shooter, South Korea clawed back to take a 32-31 lead with 1:26 to go, thanks to Ratliffe's three-point play.
But just like in the first quarter, South Korea couldn't stay ahead, allowing China to get two straight buckets and take a 35-32 lead into the second half.
The two teams traded scoring runs in the third quarter, with China going up 39-32 early and South Korea cutting the deficit to one at 48-47 with 2:28 to go. After a sloppy stretch of play at both ends, South Korea found itself down just 54-52.
And in the first possession of the fourth, Choi Jun-yong's trey gave South Korea its first lead of the second half at 55-54. China responded with seven quick points, including back-to-back jumpers by former Houston Rockets center Zhou Qi.
South Korea wasn't going down without a fight. Kim Sun-hyung and Choi dialed in from long distance to put South Korea up 62-61, and another seesawing match ensued.
When the score was tied at 70-70, Zhao Rui picked up his second technical foul for flopping, and Lee Seoung-hyun made the free throw to put South Korea up by one.
Guo Ailun gave China a 72-71 lead with a layup, and the South Korean collapse began.
First, it was Lee Seoung-hyun losing the handle in a crucial possession after a timeout. It set the stage for Guo's trey that gave China a 75-71 lead with 39 ticks to go.
Lee Jung-hyun missed an open three, and Ratliffe grabbed an offensive board and got fouled. He only made the first free throw, and Lee got the rebound off the second miss, only to turn it over at half-court and give Zhao Jiwei an easy layup for a 77-72 Chinese lead.
Choi made one of his two free throws with four seconds to go, far too little and too late for South Korea.
South Korea shot just 34 percent from the field while chucking 33 shots from behind the arc and making seven. South Korea outrebounded China 44-42, despite battling two former NBA bigs in Zhao Qi and Yi Jianlian. China doubled up South Korea with a 46-22 advantage in points in the paint.
South Korea will close out the tournament against Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday in Guangzhou.
South Korea fell to the classification stage after finishing last in Group B with three losses. Nigeria, which defeated South Korea for its only victory in Group B, also ended up in the classification round. China and Cote d'Ivoire finished third and fourth in Group A.
