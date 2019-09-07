U.S. welcomes U.N. report on N.K. sanctions evasion
WASHINGTON, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday welcomed a new report by a United Nations panel of experts that highlighted North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development as well as sanctions evasion.
In the report published Thursday, the panel said North Korea continues to develop its intercontinental ballistic missile program and uses increasingly sophisticated means, including cyberattacks, to evade sanctions on the regime.
"The United States welcomes the release of midterm report from the U.N.'s independent Panel of Experts on the implementation of U.N. sanctions on North Korea," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency.
"The Panel of Experts' report demonstrates the need for continued vigilance on sanctions evasion. All U.N. Member States are required to implement U.N. Security Council resolutions and we expect them to do so," the spokesperson added.
