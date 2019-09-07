Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution indicts wife of justice minister nominee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President set to appoint new justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution indicts wife of Cho Kuk (Donga llbo)
-- Opposition accuses Cho Kuk of trying to destroy evidence (Segye Times)
-- Prosecution indicts Cho Kuk's wife shortly before end of confirmation hearing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution announces indictment of Cho Kuk's wife after end of confirmation hearing (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nothing new at confirmation hearing held after 28-day wait (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution indicts Cho Kuk's wife on suspicion of fabricating document (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecution indicts Cho Kuk's wife (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Prosecution indicts Cho Kuk's wife (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Parties wrangle over justice minister nominee (Korea Times)
-- Cho denies leaning on university head (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)