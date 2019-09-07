(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 7)

One tragic example of this was a bribery investigation into the wife of former President Roh Moo-hyun that ultimately led to his death in 2009. At the time, there were massive media reports that Roh's wife, Kwon Yang-sook, threw away a pair of expensive watches she had received from a businessman as a gift at a rice paddy to evade an investigation. These reports quickly made Roh a public mockery, and days later he committed suicide. Later, a senior prosecutor who led this probe revealed that the media reports were based on leaked information from the prosecution, and it was all maneuvered by then-National Intelligence Service chief Won Sei-hoon.