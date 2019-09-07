(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 7)

The ruling forces have lost their senses as they desperately try to defend Cho Kuk, nominee for justice minister under attack from politicians and students opposing his appointment due to a number of allegations around his family, to the point of breaking laws. Choi Sung-hae, president of Dongyang University who claimed he had never signed off or authorized an academic award to Cho's daughter, received calls from heavyweights in the ruling party — Ryu Si-min, head of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation, and Rep. Kim Du-kwan of the Democratic Party (DP) — before he went to prosecution for questioning about the award. He reportedly was asked to tell the prosecution that he had authorized the awarding to Cho's wife, Chung Kyun-min, who taught at Dongyang University and headed the Language Education Center where their daughter finished a program.