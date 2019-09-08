Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 September 08, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Cloudy 30
Incheon 28/24 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/23 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 29/24 Sunny 60
Daejeon 28/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/25 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 27/23 Sunny 70
Jeju 27/24 Rain 70
Daegu 29/23 Sunny 70
Busan 27/24 Rain 70
(END)
Keyword