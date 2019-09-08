Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 September 08, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Cloudy 30

Incheon 28/24 Cloudy 30

Suwon 28/23 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 29/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/25 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 27/23 Sunny 70

Jeju 27/24 Rain 70

Daegu 29/23 Sunny 70

Busan 27/24 Rain 70

(END)

