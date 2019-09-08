Power mostly restored after blackout caused by Typhoon Lingling: KEPCO
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Sunday it has fixed most of the power failures caused by Typhoon Lingling, which brought heavy rains and strong winds the previous day.
While more than 160,000 households across the country experienced a blackout, the KEPCO said it had restored the power supply to 99 percent of the affected homes as of 7:00 a.m.
Around 8,000 workers are currently making efforts to fully normalize the power supply across the nation, said the state-run firm, which supplies most of South Korea's electricity.
At least three South Koreans were reportedly killed and dozens of others injured Saturday as Typhoon Lingling made landfall here.
Hundreds of other minor incidents, mostly uprooted trees, have also been reported throughout the nation, with nearly 300 flights being canceled or delayed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)