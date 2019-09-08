(2nd LD) Power restored after blackout caused by Typhoon Lingling: KEPCO
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS details in paras 3-5)
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Sunday it has fixed nearly all of the power failures caused by Typhoon Lingling, which brought heavy rains and strong winds the previous day.
While more than 160,000 households across the country experienced a blackout, the KEPCO said it had restored the power supply to 99.7 percent of the affected homes as of Sunday morning.
KEPCO said while the latest typhoon followed similar tracks of Typhoon Kompasu and Typhoon Bolaven from 2010 and 2012, respectively, the number of homes suffering power failures was significantly lower.
The two previous typhoons led to blackouts of 1.68 million and 1.97 million households.
"We were able to reduce the scope of damage as KEPCO has been making efforts to reinforce related facilities," the company said.
Around 8,000 workers are currently making efforts to fully normalize the power supply across the nation, said the state-run firm, which supplies most of South Korea's electricity.
Passenger flight service at the country's southern resort island of Jeju is also returning to normal.
A total of around 400 flights in and out of Jeju International Airport were canceled on Friday and Saturday, when the island was under the influence of the typhoon.
According to airline and airport officials, some 500 flights will be put in service Sunday to transport passengers grounded at the airport.
Lingling, this year's 13th typhoon packing strong winds, made landfall here Saturday, killing at least three people. Hundreds of other minor incidents, mostly uprooted trees, have also been reported throughout the nation.
Though most regions of the country have been out of its direct influence, some areas could have additional rain until Monday, according to weather officials. Local government officials urged people to take extra precaution against possible damage.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)