Defense shares gather ground amid uncertainties
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean defense shares have gathered ground on the main bourse since July, market data showed Sunday, amid the growing external uncertainties, including the trade disputes.
Shares of Hanwha Aerospace Co. on the main bourse closed at 42,700 won (US$35.75) on Friday, up 32.61 percent from the last trading session of July, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX), the main bourse operator.
Over the cited period, shares of Korea Aerospace Industries and LIG Nex1 Co. also advanced 12.58 percent and 14.94 percent, respectively, with foreigners being the main buyers of the stakes, the KRX data showed.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), on the other hand, fell 0.76 percent over the period, amid the growing trade tension between the United States and China.
Investors' appetite for defense shares grew over the month as they sought safer investment destinations amid the growing uncertainties in South Korea, especially amid the growing tension with its Asian neighbor.
"The demand from defense companies mostly comes from the government. Foreigners were attracted to defense firms as they are not affected by the trade discords between the U.S. and China, or that of South Korea and Japan," said Lee Dong-heon, a researcher at Daishin Securities Co.
The defense companies are also anticipated to perform better down the road as South Korea plans to expand its defense budget next year, industry watchers said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)