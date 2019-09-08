(LEAD) Moon likely to have more time to determine whether to appoint justice minister nominee
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will likely spend more time before determining whether to appoint his embattled justice minister nominee, a presidential official said Sunday, suggesting the appointment could be delayed further amid mounting demand from the opposition party to withdraw the nomination.
Moon was widely expected to officially name his new justice minister over the weekend.
Cho Kuk, a law professor and former senior presidential advisory for civilian affairs, was nominated as justice minister last month, a move seen as Moon's push to reform the prosecution to guarantee its political neutrality and grant more investigative power and authority to police.
After much delay, his confirmation hearing was held Friday, where Cho was grilled for a string of allegations of misdeeds involving his family until midnight ranging from preferential treatments for his daughter in admissions to prestigious schools to his family's dubious investment in a private equity fund.
Fresh suspicion arose recently that his wife, a college professor, may have fabricated a school president's certificate of recognition for her daughter's voluntary work at the school's English education center. She was indicted on documentary forgery suspicion Friday night when her husband's confirmation hearing was still under way.
Cho denied all wrongdoings and suspicions. But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party is saying that his explanation is not enough to clarify suspicions, demanding Moon withdraw his nomination immediately.
"(President Moon) will likely spend today getting advice in and out of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae," a Cheong Wa Dae official said on condition of anonymity, raising speculation that the decision will not be announced Sunday.
Another Cheong Wa Dae official urged caution, saying that nothing has been determined about if and also when the appointment will be announced.
As the president is likely to have more time to mull over this issue, the appointment could be delayed for more days.
His nomination has sparked not just partisan bickering but also a rare clash between the presidential office and the prosecution.
The prosecution has been intensifying its probe into the allegations surrounding Cho, carrying out raids on scores of locations related with his family members.
The swift action, however, has raised the eyebrows of some government officials and ruling party lawmakers, who criticized the prosecution for trying to affect the confirmation hearing.
The prosecution and the presidential office clashed last week, with the former demanding no outside interference with its ongoing investigation and the latter claiming that no such intervention has taken place.
Observers say that Cho's appointment would deepen parliamentary bickering as the opposition party is now threatening a large protest against the government.
A poll showed that nearly half of those surveyed objected to Cho's appointment as justice minister.
According to the poll conducted by Hankook Research of 1,003 adults aged 19 or older a day after the confirmation hearing, 49 percent said they opposed Cho's appointment, while 37 percent said they were in favor of it.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.
