(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 9)

Cho's wife Chung Kyung-sim, a professor at Dongyang University, was indicted on charges of fabricating documents on the same day Cho went through a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly. It turned out that she allegedly kept an image file of the official seal of the university's president, Choi Sung-hae, on her PC and used that to authenticate an award for her daughter's volunteer activities as a high school student at the local university to help her enter Korea University. Chung said she did not know how the image file had been stored in her PC. But public suspicions are understandable over how the seal got on the award that the university president denies having bestowed.