Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Operations are under way to rescue four South Koreans believed to be trapped inside a ship that accidentally tilted sideways off the east coast of the United States, Seoul's foreign ministry has said.
The four South Koreans are caught in the engine room of a car transport vessel of Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group. Of the total 24 crew members, 20 people have been rescued, the ministry said.
The ship was tilting at an angle of about 80 degrees in waters 1.6 kilometers away from a port in Brunswick, Georgia, on Sunday (local time). The exact cause of the incident was not known yet.
