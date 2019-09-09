Hyundai, Kia sell over 44,000 EVs in H1

South Korea's two largest carmakers under Hyundai Motor Group sold a combined 44,838 EVs in the first six months of the year, more than doubling the 18,445 units sold last year. Hyundai sold 30,963 units, with the Kona EV accounting for more than 75 percent of its sales. Kia sold 13,875 units, with 73 percent of them being Niro EVs.