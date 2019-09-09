Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:04 September 09, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Sunny 70

Incheon 28/23 Sunny 70

Suwon 28/22 Sunny 70

Cheongju 27/23 Rain 70

Daejeon 27/23 Rain 70

Chuncheon 27/21 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/23 Sunny 70

Jeonju 28/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/23 Rain 70

Jeju 30/25 Rain 60

Daegu 31/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 20
(END)

