Doosan Heavy bags 120 bln-won parts supply order from Indonesia
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Monday it has bagged an order worth 120 billion won (US$100 million) to supply core parts for a thermal power plant in Indonesia.
Under the deal with Indonesia's state utility firm PT PLN, Doosan Heavy will supply circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers and turbines for the construction of the Palu 3 thermal power station on the island of Sulawesi, 1,700 kilometers east of Jakarta. The company plans to install the equipment by 2023.
Doosan Heavy said it will seek to win more deals in the Indonesian power market.
Early this year, the company secured a 1.6 trillion-won deal to build the Jawa 9 and 10 coal-fired power stations in Indonesia
Doosan Heavy aims to win more than 4.6 trillion worth of orders this year.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)