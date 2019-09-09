S. Korea looking to get groove back in World Cup qualifier vs. Turkmenistan
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Their coach told them last week they just played the worst 45 minutes of football he'd seen during his tenure. But there's no time to sulk for the South Korean men's national football team, as they prepare to face Turkmenistan to open the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.
The match between the 37th-ranked South Korea and No. 132 Turkmenistan in Group H will kick off at Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat at 7 p.m. Tuesday (local time), or 11 p.m. Tuesday in Seoul.
Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea aren't exactly brimming with confidence, after getting held to a 2-2 draw by the 94th-ranked Georgia in a tuneup match last Thursday in Istanbul.
Forward Hwang Ui-jo came off the bench to net both South Korean goals, but South Korea otherwise turned in an uninspired effort at both ends. The performance prompted Bento to say the first half was the worst football he'd seen South Korea play since he took the helm last fall.
Bento experimented with a back-three system in a 3-5-2 formation for the second time in three matches, hoping to give his team an extra tactical option ahead of the World Cup qualification. But his players failed miserably.
The defense looked out of sorts all match, and the starting three backs -- Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Min-jae and Park Ji-soo -- had trouble closing the gap on the flanks, while the two wing backs, offensive-minded defender Kim Jin-su and natural forward Hwang Hee-chan, didn't handle much of the defensive responsibility.
On offense, the players were sloppy with their passes and had trouble holding on to the ball once they got it. On Georgia's first scoring play, attacking midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon had his pocket picked by Valeri Qazaishvili deep in the South Korean zone. On Georgia's second goal in the 90th minute, five minutes after Hwang scored the go-ahead goal, defenders stood around watching as Giorgi Kvilitaia snuck behind them for a wide-open chance.
It remains to be seen whether South Korea's problems will magically disappear in a different formation. Bento can always go back to a four-back setup, either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2, or, since Turkmenistan, as an overwhelming underdog, will likely crowd their own zone to foil a South Korean attack, Bento can throw out a 3-5-2 formation again and push as many as seven players up on the attack.
Whatever Bento's choice, his players have to do a far better job executing on the field.
Forward Kim Shin-wook, selected to the national team for the first time in Bento's regime, watched from the bench as South Korea struggled to find offensive rhythm against Georgia. The tallest South Korean player at 196 centimeters, Kim is expected to see significant minutes against Turkmenistan.
Given his size, Kim can be a useful target for fullbacks and wingers when they look to create offense from the flanks. If Kim can't score directly from crosses, Bento said, then his attacking teammates should try to win the second ball in the box.
There are eight groups of five teams in the second round. The eight group winners plus the four best runners-up will advance to the third round.
South Korea will also face Lebanon (No. 87), North Korea (No. 118) and Sri Lanka (No. 200) in Group H, as they seek to qualify for their 10th consecutive World Cup.
The four other countries in the group have already played a match in the second round, with North Korea beating Lebanon 2-0 in Pyongyang and Turkmenistan getting past Sri Lanka 2-0 in Colombo last Thursday.
