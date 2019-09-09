Top court reaffirms ex-governor guilty of sexual abuse
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court on Monday ruled in line with a lower court decision that found an ex-governor guilty of sexual abuse in one of the country's most high-profile MeToo cases.
In February, the Seoul High Court found former South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung guilty of sexually abusing his former secretary Kim Ji-eun. The court sentenced him to 3 1/2 years in prison, overturning a disputed lower court ruling that found him innocent.
The case, which came to light following Kim's testimony of the charges in a live TV interview in March 2018, fueled the country's nascent MeToo movement and ended the liberal presidential hopeful's political career.
