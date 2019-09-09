Go to Contents
Finance ministry to sell 3 tln won in debt

10:20 September 09, 2019

SEJONG, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday that it plans to sell a combined 3 trillion won (US$2.5 billion) worth of debt to meet a temporary cash shortfall.

The 63-day 1.5 trillion-won debt will be sold on Sept. 18 and 25, according to the ministry.

The finance ministry is allowed to sell debts or borrow money from the country's central bank to resolve financial mismatches or to finance state projects.

