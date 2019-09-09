With leisure event wiped out by typhoon, top organizer looks forward to future
CHUNCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- With what would have been the eighth edition of a national leisure event scrapped due to typhoon at the weekend, its top organizer has already begun looking forward to next year's event.
Chuncheon, a Gangwon Province city located 85 kilometers east of Seoul, was to host the Chuncheon National Leisure Sports Festival from Friday to Sunday in 11 disciplines -- both for competition and participation. But with the devastating Typhoon Lingling passing through the country during that time, Lee Jae-soo, Chuncheon's mayor and the chief organizer of the leisure fest, was forced to cancel most of the events. Only the indoor dance sports event took place on Sunday, while water skiing and some other outdoor competitions will be held after the Chuseok holidays this week.
Chuncheon, widely known as a lake city and a popular destination for water sports enthusiasts, launched a biennial international leisure festival in 2010, and the national edition joined the rotation in 2015.
In an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Sunday, Lee said forging ahead with the festival amid Typhoon Lingling was not an option because of safety concerns.
"We'd been preparing for this event for the past year, so that we could promote Chuncheon as a leisure city," Lee said. "It's a shame that most of the festival had to be canceled but we'll work that much harder to prepare for the international festival next year."
Lee said Chuncheon is uniquely suited for leisure sports thanks to its spectacular natural surroundings and proximity to the nation's capital. Lee noted that 6,500 athletes took part in last year's international event.
"In Chuncheon, anyone can come and enjoy leisure sports and we have venues specifically designed for competitions in inline skating and BMX," Lee said. "With the five-day workweek in place, people are becoming more interested in leisure activities and healthy lifestyles. The sky is the limit for the leisure industry."
Lee said the international and national leisure festivals can be boons for Chuncheon's local economy, and he's also hoping participation in these events will keep bringing leisure athletes back to Chuncheon for more year-round.
"The goal of our leisure festivals is to help everyone enjoy leisure sports," the mayor said. "Next year, we'll look to boost our civic pride and revitalize the local economy. You'll be able to see competitions of high quality and also take part in a wide range of dynamic and energetic events."
