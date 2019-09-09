Koreas not to hold joint event to celebrate anniv. of liaison office launch
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will not hold a joint event with North Korea to celebrate this week's anniversary of the opening of an inter-Korean liaison office, the unification ministry said Monday.
The office was launched in the North's' border town of Kaesong on Sept. 14 last year to support exchanges and cooperation between the two Koreas in a follow-up to an agreement their leaders reached in their April summit.
The anniversary comes as major cross-border projects have been stalled in recent months amid a lack of progress in denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S.
"Taking into consideration various recent situations, we decided not to hold a joint event with the North (for the anniversary of the launch of the liaison office)," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
The spokesperson said that Vice Unification Minster Suh Ho, who serves as a South Korean co-head of the office, will visit Kaesong on Wednesday to meet his staff but added that he has no plan to see his North Korean counterparts or officials.
Major inter-Korean projects, which started amid a peace mood last year, have come to a standstill, apparently hamstrung by a lack of progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
The two Koreas agreed to hold a weekly meeting of the office's co-heads -- one from each side -- but such a meeting has not been held since the no-deal summit in February between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
North Korea has slammed South Korea recently for conducting joint military drills with the U.S. and bringing in high-tech weapons from the ally, saying that it has no intention to hold talks with the South. Pyongyang has also been rejecting Seoul's offers for talks, assistance and other cross-border projects.
