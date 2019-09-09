Seoul shares trade higher late Monday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Monday morning on hopes for monetary easing by the European Central Bank and eased concern over the trade friction between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.27 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,021.40, as of 11:20 a.m.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.19 percent, while home appliance maker LG Electronics slid 0.32 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.44 percent.
Financial firms also traded higher, with Shinhan Financial moving up 0.12 percent and KB Financial rising 1.23 percent.
Hyundai Glovis, a logistics firm under Hyundai Motor Group, fell 2.91 percent on reports that one of its ships was in difficulties off the east coast of the United States, with operations being under way to rescue the crew.
The Korean won was trading at 1,193.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.25 won from the previous session's close.
