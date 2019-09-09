Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Cho Kuk as justice minister Monday in spite of ferocious public criticism of Cho and his family over alleged ethical lapses and illegalities.
Moon has approved the nomination of Cho, a law professor and former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
The move came amid a widening probe by state prosecutors into allegations that Cho and his wife forged documents and used personal connections to help their daughter get admissions at prestigious schools. Also at issue is their suspicious investment in a private equity fund.
A month earlier, Moon nominated Cho to lead the Ministry of Justice in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Cho, a close aide to Moon, is an architect of the liberal administration's far-reaching scheme to reform the country's law-enforcement system. One highlight is to create an independent unit to investigate corruption by high-ranking government officials and grant police more authority amid a long-running controversy over the "unrivaled power" held by state prosecutors.
It's an open secret that the prosecution is strongly opposed to the Moon administration's drive.
Moon also appointed five other new minister-level officials picked during the latest Cabinet shake-up, Ko added.
