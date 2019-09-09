Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Cho Kuk as justice minister Monday in spite of ferocious public criticism of Cho and his family over alleged ethical lapses and illegalities.
Moon has approved the nomination of Cho, a law professor and former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Operations under way to rescue 4 Koreans trapped in ship off U.S. east coast
SEOUL -- Operations are under way to rescue four South Koreans believed to be trapped inside a ship that accidentally tilted sideways off the east coast of the United States, Seoul's foreign ministry has said.
The four South Koreans are presumed to be caught in the engine room of the Golden Ray, a car transport vessel of Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group.
-----------------
Seoul shares trade higher late Monday morning
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Monday morning on hopes for monetary easing by the European Central Bank and eased concern over the trade friction between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.27 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,021.40, as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
Gov't opens support center for potential military victims of humidifier disinfectants
SEOUL -- The defense ministry said Monday it opened a support center for potential victims of controversial humidifier disinfectants blamed for a number of deaths, following revelations that the products were also widely used in barracks.
Last month, the state-funded Special Commission on Social Disaster Investigation reported that the problematic products were used in the military. The defense ministry later confirmed that 15 military units across the country used the controversial products for years until 2011.
-----------------
Pompeo says Trump would be 'very disappointed' if Kim does not return to talks
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that President Donald Trump would be "very disappointed" if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un does not return to dialogue, in a renewed call for an early resumption of the two countries' stalled nuclear talks.
In an interview with the U.S. broadcaster ABC on Sunday (local time), Pompeo also expressed hopes that the working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang will be restarted "in the coming days or perhaps weeks."
-----------------
(LEAD) Top court reaffirms ex-governor guilty of sexual abuse
SEOUL -- South Korea's top court on Monday confirmed a lower court ruling that sentenced a former provincial governor to 3 1/2 years in prison for sexually abusing his secretary.
The Supreme Court handed down the ruling to former South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung, saying that the victim's testimony was consistent and credible to be accepted as evidence.
-----------------
(LEAD) Xi, Putin highlight strong ties with N. Korea in messages for state founding anniversary
SEOUL-- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted strong ties with North Korea in congratulatory messages sent to leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the country's founding anniversary, according to Pyongyang's state media Monday.
North Korea marks the 71st anniversary of its state founding Monday as it is intensifying efforts to strengthen ties with China and Russia apparently in a bid to strengthen its diplomatic hand amid stalemated nuclear talks with Washington.
-----------------
(News Focus) Samsung, LG intensify rivalry in 8K TVs at IFA
BERLIN -- Consumers who want the best picture quality TVs available now will look to QLED models by Samsung Electronics and OLED TVs by LG Electronics, and they are likely to see 8K next to a price tag of several thousand dollars.
8K refers to the highest-resolution standard for content creation, which offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen. Having so many pixels means a higher image density, and you should have a clearer, better defined picture.
(END)