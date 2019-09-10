Brokerages' Q2 profit falls 5.6 pct on derivative losses
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean securities firms saw their combined net profit decline in the second quarter, hurt by derivative losses, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net profit of 56 brokerages stood at 1.38 trillion won (US$1.16 billion) in the April-June period, down 5.6 percent from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
Brokerage commission fees rose 10.5 percent on-quarter to 2.4 trillion won in the quarter.
However, the brokerages reported 1.24 trillion won in net derivative losses for the second quarter, according to the data.
The securities firms saw their combined return on equity fall to 4.96 percent for the second quarter, from 5.04 percent in the first quarter.
At the end of June, the combined assets of 56 brokerages stood at 490.6 trillion won, up 3.9 percent from three months earlier, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)