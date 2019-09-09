Top financial regulator vows stern measures against market volatility
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The new head of South Korea's financial regulator on Monday pledged to act quickly if volatility in the nation's financial markets increases.
Eun Sung-soo, the new chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), made the remarks in his inauguration speech. The nation's financial markets have experienced volatility in recent months over multiple domestic and external factors.
"Financial authorities will take necessary measures in a timely manner if volatility increases excessively," Eun said. "I will firmly maintain market stability over uncertainties at home and abroad."
South Korea's export-reliant economy is grappling with a bruising trade dispute between the United States and China. Adding to these woes, Japanese export curbs against South Korea are expected to weigh on the nation's economy.
The FSC has contingency plans fully prepared for each possible scenario, Eun said.
Along with market stabilization, Eun said he will speed up efforts to innovate the financial industry.
The FSC will "continue to bring innovation to the financial sector, while stabilizing the financial system," Eun said.
Eun, a former chief executive of the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea who has served at the finance ministry for about three decades, is also tasked with slowing down the pace of growth of the nation's household debt and restructuring some of the country's bloated business sectors.
The 58-year-old Eun has been credited with stabilizing the nation's financial markets following the 2008 global financial crisis and the European debt turmoil.
Eun, who has served in various capacities at the financial ministry since 1983, was director of the international financial division in 2011 and 2012.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)