(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 10)

But he went ahead with the appointment in fear of "leaving a bad precedent by disavowing someone just on suspicions as the person in question has not been convicted of any illegalities." So many candidates to senior government offices have resigned over ethical questions — without being convicted of anything. Moon and others in the ruling party made sure of it when they were in the opposition. Cho's wife has actually been indicted on multiple counts including the serious crimes of forgery and evidence destruction. How the president and ruling party can go ahead with such an appointment shocks the people.