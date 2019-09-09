Coach's objective for World Cup qualifier: score 1 more goal than opponents
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- On the eve of his team's World Cup qualifying match against Turkmenistan, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento laid out a simple objective.
"We'll try to score one more goal than Turkmenistan," Bento said at a pre-match press conference at Archabil Hotel in the Turkmenistan capital on Monday.
South Korea (world No. 37) and Turkmenistan (No. 132) will clash in Group H action in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat. The kickoff is 7 p.m. Tuesday (local time), or 11 p.m. Tuesday in Seoul.
"We'll have some difficulties during the match, but if we take the field with confidence, I believe we'll have a good result in the end," Bento said. "I absolutely don't think it'll be an easy match."
Turkmenistan already have three points in the second round, having defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 last Thursday. On the same day, South Korea played underdogs Georgia to a 2-2 draw in a friendly in Istanbul, a lethargic performance that prompted Bento to say the first half was the worst 45 minutes of football by South Korea on his watch.
The Portuguese tactician said that while he hasn't decided on particular tactics for Tuesday, the basic framework of what the team has been doing over the past year won't change.
"The job of the coaching staff is to create an environment where the players can succeed," Bento said. "Given the travel and time difference between Korea and Turkmenistan, we decided it'd be best to set up training camp in Istanbul. We were able to test many different players against Georgia and arrived here a day before the match."
Bento said first matches at any tournament are always the most important ones and said Turkmenistan will be South Korea's toughest opponent in Group H.
"We have to get the result we want this time so that we'll be able to play later matches more comfortably," the coach added.
Accompanying Bento to the press conference, defender Kim Young-gwon said there is no such thing as an easy away match, and the team will try not to repeat the same mistakes from the debacle against Georgia.
"It was disappointing to get a draw against Georgia, and it's important for us not to have another lapse like that," Kim said. "We've been preparing for tomorrow's match by studying film from Turkmenistan's first qualifier (against Sri Lanka). We'll be ready to respond to whatever tactics they come up with."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)