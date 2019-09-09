Ex-leader Park's request for suspension of sentence again denied
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- A review panel of South Korea's prosecution on Monday turned down for a second time a request from former President Park Geun-hye to suspend the execution of her prison term.
The review committee at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said the reasons cited by Park, mainly her poor health conditions such as severe back pain, do not amount to the requirements stipulated by the Criminal Law for suspending the execution of her 25-year sentence.
It is the second time the prosecution denied her request. Her lawyer had unsuccessfully filed a similar appeal in April this year. The second request was lodged last Thursday.
Park has been in jail over a massive corruption case that led to her removal from office in early 2017. The high-profile trial has been sent back to the lower court after the Supreme Court ordered the review of the case on Aug. 29, finding that some of her bribery charges should be dealt with in a separate trial.
