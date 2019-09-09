Human rights watchdog finds lack of evidence to suspect gov't coercion in N.K. defectors case
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- A public human rights watchdog said there is insufficient evidence to suspect that the government intervened in a 2016 defection by a group of North Koreans to South Korea and that some of them were forced to leave against their will, a lawyers' group said Monday.
The National Human Rights Commission reached the conclusion in response to a petition filed in February by Lawyers for a Democratic Society, or Minbyun, according to the lawyers association.
Twelve female workers of the Ryukyung Restaurant, a North Korean establishment in Ningbo, China, and their male manager, Heo Kang-il, arrived in South Korea in April 2016. Critics and defectors' advocates, including Minbyun, have claimed South Korea's spy agency might have pulled the strings behind the rare group defection made known five days ahead of general elections.
Turning down Minbyun's petition, the watchdog said there is not enough evidence that "objectively proves" Heo's assertion that the South Korean government "unlawfully and unfairly" intervened in the defection.
It said many of the restaurant staff handed in written statements confirming the defection and explaining their motives, suggesting that they were aware of the plan to defect.
Heo had claimed that South Korea's military intelligence agency threatened and cajoled them into defecting to the South.
The Park government denied there was any government involvement.
The watchdog, however, stopped short of concluding that the government had no hand in the operation, saying that the evidence presented by the government for this inquiry was not enough to back up their claim.
It cited that the government submitted only partial records of phone calls and emails and that lots of other hard data was deleted for unknown reasons.
In terms of possible illegalities, the watchdog found that the government's decision to release the defection to local media was a violation of laws in light of privacy, national security and public interest.
The watchdog said it has filed a request with the prosecution to investigate the case to that end.
Last week, a team of international lawyers released the result of its recent probe into the defection case, finding that the restaurant workers were "deceived and abducted" by the manager to come to South Korea.
The lawyers group said they would report the results to the U.N. Human Rights Council by the end of this month.
