N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
23:49 September 09, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is willing to resume denuclearization talks with the United States in late September, the country's vice foreign minister said Monday.
Choe Son-hui made the announcement in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying she has taken note of Washington's repeated calls for talks.
"We are willing to comprehensively talk about all the issues we have discussed until now with the United States at an agreed time and place in late September," she said.
