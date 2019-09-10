(LEAD) N. Korea offers to hold talks with U.S. in late Sept.
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is willing to resume denuclearization talks with the United States in late September, the country's first vice foreign minister said Monday, demanding that Washington come up with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
Choe Son-hui made the announcement in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying she has taken note of Washington's repeated calls for talks.
"We are willing to sit face to face with the U.S. at a time and place to be agreed upon and comprehensively discuss issues that we have discussed so far," she said.
The offer follows an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their inter-Korean border meeting on June 30 to resume working-level talks within several weeks.
The two countries have been at an impasse since the leaders' second summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal due to differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
Choe said she believes the U.S. has had "sufficient time" to find a "new way of calculation" that Kim called for in a speech in April.
"I want to believe that the U.S. will come up with an alternative that meets the interests of both the DPRK and the U.S. and is based on a way of calculation acceptable to us," Choe said.
"In case the U.S. side once again toys with the old script apart from a new way of calculation at the North-U.S. working-level talks set to be held with difficulty, it could spell an end to the bargaining between the DPRK and the U.S.," she added.
U.S. officials have consistently urged the North to return to talks despite the regime's testing of short-range ballistic missiles in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he thought Trump would be "very disappointed" if Kim does not return to the negotiating table or conducts missile tests that are inconsistent with the previous agreements they reached.
