Four Korean crew members on listing vessel confirmed alive: report

00:39 September 10, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean crew members aboard a listing vessel off the U.S. east coast have been confirmed alive and appear to be in reasonable condition, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The crew were the only ones left trapped inside the Golden Ray after the cargo vessel flipped onto its side as it left the Port of Brunswick, Georgia, on Sunday.

Rescuers made contact with the four Monday morning after they rappelled down the side of the ship, the AP quoted Lt. Lloyd Heflin of the U.S. Coast Guard as saying.

Heflin said "the early indication is they are on board and OK," and that the rescuers are trying to find a way to get them out.

The Coast Guard also tweeted: "#BreakingNews Salvage crews have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow."

The Golden Ray, a car transport vessel of Hyundai Glovis Co., tilts portside in waters near a port in Brunswick, Georgia, on Sept. 8, 2019, in this photo released by the Associated Press. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

