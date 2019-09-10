(LEAD) Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Rescuers have made contact with South Korean crew members trapped inside a listing vessel off the U.S. east coast, authorities said Monday.
Earlier, the Associated Press reported that all four crew members were confirmed alive and appeared to be in reasonable condition.
However, a South Korean official at the consulate general in Atlanta, Georgia, told Yonhap News Agency it was too early to confirm their number.
"It's highly likely that they are alive," the official said on condition of anonymity. "We just don't know yet if it is all four."
The crew were the only ones left inside the Golden Ray after the cargo vessel flipped onto its side as it left the Port of Brunswick, Georgia, on Sunday.
Twenty others were rescued. The exact cause of the accident is yet unknown.
Contact was made after rescuers drilled a hole into the side of the ship and inserted equipment to check the air condition and send signals, the official quoted a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman as saying.
"They received signals (from the crew members) at regular intervals of 20 to 30 minutes," he said.
The AP quoted Lt. Lloyd Heflin of the U.S. Coast Guard as saying that "the early indication is they are on board and OK." The rescuers are trying to find a way to get them out, he added.
The Coast Guard also tweeted: "#BreakingNews Salvage crews have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow."
The Koreans are presumed to be caught in the engine room of the car transport vessel belonging to Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group.
The 71,178-ton, Marshall Islands-flagged ship listed heavily portside in waters 12.6 kilometers away from the port.
The South Korean government has sent a rapid response team consisting of eight people, including three from the foreign ministry in Seoul.
