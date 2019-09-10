Go to Contents
07:11 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon chooses 'prosecution reform by Cho Kuk' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Despite backlash from prosecution, opposition, public, Moon pushes for judicial reform (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon pushes ahead with naming Cho Kuk, opposition vows dismissal campaign (Donga llbo)
-- Moon finally appoints Cho Kuk for prosecution reform, throwing political situation into chaos (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon finally appoints Cho Kuk, saying removing him only on suspicions would be 'bad precedent' (Segye Times)
-- Politics of self-righteousness, Moon presses ahead with appointing Cho Kuk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon presses ahead with appointing Cho Kuk, as he committed 'no obvious illegal acts' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon chooses Cho Kuk for 'completion of reform' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon keeps Cho Kuk, political situation sent into whirlwind (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon presses ahead with naming Cho Kuk, causing severe confrontation in politics (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon presses ahead with naming Cho Kuk, sending political situation into chaos (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon defies opposition calls, appoints Cho as justice minister (Korea Herald)
-- Moon appoints besieged aide as justice minister (Korea Times)
-- Moon makes Cho justice minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

