N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS

07:32 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice from a western region toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, just hours after the communist nation offered to resume nuclear talks with the United States.

The projectiles were launched in an easterly direction from an inland area in the South Pyongan Province, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said without providing further details, such as the type of the projectiles, flight range and maximum altitude.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a release.

