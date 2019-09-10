Go to Contents
S. Korea holds NSC session on N. Korea's firing of projectiles

08:24 September 10, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea opened an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting Tuesday in response to North Korea's launch of projectiles earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The NSC standing committee started the videoconferencing session at 8:10 a.m., presided over by Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential national security office, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.

The North fired two "unidentified" projectiles eastward, the South's military said. It's believed to be part of another test of its weapon system.

This photo, released by North Korea's state news agency on Aug. 17, 2019, shows a projectile soaring into air. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

