S. Korea holds NSC session on N. Korea's firing of projectiles
08:24 September 10, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea opened an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting Tuesday in response to North Korea's launch of projectiles earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The NSC standing committee started the videoconferencing session at 8:10 a.m., presided over by Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential national security office, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
The North fired two "unidentified" projectiles eastward, the South's military said. It's believed to be part of another test of its weapon system.
